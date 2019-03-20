Cuphead has taken the Xbox world by storm lately. Studio MDHR has recently announced that they’re going to be launching a free content update to the game on April 18th. What else is coming April 18th? Cuphead on Nintendo Switch, of course! That’s not all, however, as Studio MDHR is working with Microsoft to potentially bring Xbox Live features to its Nintendo Switch game in the future. Keep reading to find out more.

Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch

This is something that gamers have been asking since the launch of Cuphead. The game is finally coming to Nintendo’s portable gaming console on April 18th, and pre-orders are already live on the Nintendo eShop. You’ll be able to play solo on the go, or co-op with two Joy-Cons. Plus, if your Switch is docked, you can enjoy the game on the big screen just like if you had an Xbox.

The game is slated to launch on the 18th alongside a free content update that’ll hit Xbox One, Steam, Mac, and PC.

New content:

FULLY ANIMATED CINEMATICS! Now, all of the game's cutscenes play out in fabulous locomotion!

Now, all of the game’s cutscenes play out in fabulous locomotion! FULLY LOCALIZED TEXT IN TEN ADDITIONAL LANGUAGES! In addition to English, we’re thrilled to be able to offer Cuphead in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. We know how long folks have been waiting for this, so we took special care in the quality of each translation, and curated fonts that felt just right for each audience. In fact, we even partnered with expert calligraphers to bring the Boss & Level title lettering to life in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese – drawing inspiration from the early cartoon works of each country!

FULLY LOCALIZED TEXT IN TEN ADDITIONAL LANGUAGES! In addition to English, we're thrilled to be able to offer Cuphead in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. We know how long folks have been waiting for this, so we took special care in the quality of each translation, and curated fonts that felt just right for each audience. In fact, we even partnered with expert calligraphers to bring the Boss & Level title lettering to life in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese – drawing inspiration from the early cartoon works of each country!

OODLES OF BRAND NEW ANIMATION AND ART! Cuphead and Mugman have multiple fight intros! Legendary Chalice now grants Super Arts with a blast of magical energy! Mummies explode in a shower of confetti! Dozens of other dazzling additions and adjustments throughout the game! Bug fixes and tweaks!

And more!

Nintendo Switch and Xbox Live features together?

The team over at Studio MDHR will be working closely with Microsoft to bring Xbox Live features to the Nintendo Switch version of Cuphead. Though this is the end goal, it’s still very early on in development, so Studio MDHR isn’t promising any dates or details for this future update.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order Cuphead on the Nintendo eShop right now for $19.99. Downloads begin April 18th.