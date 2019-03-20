Nintendo Switch Indie Sale from $5: Firewatch, Moonlighter, INSIDE, Bloodstained, many more

While we still have some solid digital titles on sale from yesterday and some deep deals on first party titles, the eShop Switch deals just keep coming. Today, Nintendo has launched an indie game sale that will run from now through to the 27th. At as much as 30% off, you’ll find titles like Firewatch, Moonlighter, INSIDE, Bloodstained and Blossom Tales, just to name a few. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from today’s eShop sale.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Firewatch $16 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $25)
- INSIDE $14 (Reg. $20)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon $7 (Reg. $10)
- Donut County $10 (Reg. $13)
- Old Man’s Journey $5 (Reg. $10)
- Thimbleweed Park $10 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
We also still have $50 eShop gift cards for $45 courtesy of PayPal as well as deep deals on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Fire Emblem Warriors and more right here.
Firewatch:
The year is 1989. You are a man named Henry who has retreated from your messy life to work as a fire lookout in the Wyoming wilderness. Perched high atop a mountain, it’s your job to look for smoke and keep the wilderness safe. An especially hot, dry summer has everyone on edge. Your supervisor, a woman named Delilah, is available to you at all times over a small, handheld radio—your only contact with the world you’ve left behind.