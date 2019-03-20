Nintendo Switch Indie Sale from $5: Firewatch, Moonlighter, INSIDE, Bloodstained, many more

While we still have some solid digital titles on sale from yesterday and some deep deals on first party titles, the eShop Switch deals just keep coming. Today, Nintendo has launched an indie game sale that will run from now through to the 27th. At as much as 30% off, you’ll find titles like Firewatch, Moonlighter, INSIDE, Bloodstained and Blossom Tales, just to name a few. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from today’s eShop sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also still have $50 eShop gift cards for $45 courtesy of PayPal as well as deep deals on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Fire Emblem Warriors and more right here.

Firewatch: