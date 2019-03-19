Digital Switch games starting from $1: ABZÛ, Civilization VI, Runbow, NoReload Heroes, more

While we still have an amazing batch of discounted digital Nintendo Switch games on sale right here, it’s time to add even more to the selection. These eShop sales can be a great way to get deep discounts on indie titles and even some bigger name options to keep you busy in between major releases and today’s sale is no exception. Nintendo is also now offering Splatoon 2 on the eShop for $47.99 alongside a free demo of the game, but you can get a physical copy for less right here. Otherwise, be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for even more eShop price drops.

We have loads more Nintendo deals to go around right now though. That includes console bundles, Labo kits, and some amazing first party games from just $41.

From the artistic mind behind Journey® and Flower®, ABZÛ is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life. Perform fluid acrobatics as the Diver, using graceful swimming controls. Discover hundreds of unique species based on real creatures and form a powerful connection with the abundant sea life.