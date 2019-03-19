Bring home an Xbox One S 1TB console for just $170 shipped right now + Xbox One X from $340

Mar. 19th 2019 1:24 pm ET

0

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console for $169.99 shipped. You’re saving as much as $130 with today’s deal. However, the standard Xbox One S bundles come with one game for $299, so it’s more like $80 or $90 in savings. Either way, this is one of the lowest up front values we have tracked on Xbox One S in a while and a great opportunity to jump in. Whether you’re looking for a media player or an extra console for the lake house, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. Head below for more Xbox One S/X bundle deals.

More Xbox One S/X Bundle Deals:

Here are this month’s Live Gold freebies and everything you need to know about Halo: The Master Chief Collection. We also have the Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter bundle at $45 today (Reg. $80).

Xbox One S 1TB Console:

Take your home entertainment to the next level, with the Xbox One S. Improved on the acclaimed Xbox One, this new S version brings all your favorite features, as well a host of improvements into a 40% smaller package than the original console. Play the greatest games lineup, including Xbox 360 classics, on a beautiful console that supports vertical placement (vertical stand sold separately). Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range.

