Bring home an Xbox One S 1TB console for just $170 shipped right now + Xbox One X from $340

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console for $169.99 shipped. You’re saving as much as $130 with today’s deal. However, the standard Xbox One S bundles come with one game for $299, so it’s more like $80 or $90 in savings. Either way, this is one of the lowest up front values we have tracked on Xbox One S in a while and a great opportunity to jump in. Whether you’re looking for a media player or an extra console for the lake house, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. Head below for more Xbox One S/X bundle deals.

More Xbox One S/X Bundle Deals:

Here are this month’s Live Gold freebies and everything you need to know about Halo: The Master Chief Collection. We also have the Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter bundle at $45 today (Reg. $80).

Xbox One S 1TB Console: