These Xbox One Dual Controller Chargers are down to $17.50 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $26)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SF Planet (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Dual Xbox One Controller Charger (black) for $17.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $26 or so over the last several months, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find. Along with the limited lifetime warranty and dual controller setup, this package includes a pair of rechargeable and replaceable batteries. It is also an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,800 customers. More details and a deal on the white model below.

You can also grab the white version for $18.19 Prime shipped. That’s well under the regular $26 price tag and the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

We also still have Xbox One console bundles starting from $170 and here is how to sign up for the Halo Insider program.

Fosmon Dual Xbox One Controller Charger: