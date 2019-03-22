Kick start your Alexa-enabled home and pair select Echo speakers w/ smart home devices from $40

Amazon is currently discounting several of its Echo device smart home bundles. One standout for us is the third generation Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for $39.99 shipped. Purchasing both the Alexa speaker and Wi-Fi outlet would normally run you $75, with today’s offer being the second lowest we’ve tracked and the best outside of Black Friday 2018. Whether you’re looking for a nice package to kick start your home’s voice-controlled lighting, or want to expand Alexa’s reach into the kitchen or bedroom, this bundle is a great option. The Echo Dot is a might capable smart home controller, and the bundled smart plug is ideal for controlling everything from lamps to coffee makers and more. Together the pair carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers. Head below for additional ways to bolster your smart home with Alexa.

Amazon also has its second generation Echo Plus bundled with a Philips Hue Dimmable White Smart LED Bulb for $119.99. That’s $30 off the usual price tag for the two items and comes within $10 of the all-time low from the holiday season. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 shoppers.

You’ll also be able to pair the second generation Echo Show with the same Philips Hue bulb for $189.99. Knocking $40 off the typical going. rate, this is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and comes within $10 of the Amazon low as well. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

All of today’s discounted smart home bundles are highly-rated and fantastic ways to expand the capabilities of your Alexa-enabled abodes.

Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle features:

Includes Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Amazon Smart Plug – everything you need to start your smart home.

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

With Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug, you can add voice control to any outlet.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice.

With 4 far-field microphones, Alexa hears you from across the room. And with compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music.