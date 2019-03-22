Kick start your Alexa-enabled home and pair select Echo speakers w/ smart home devices from $40

Amazon is currently discounting several of its Echo device smart home bundles. One standout for us is the third generation Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for $39.99 shipped. Purchasing both the Alexa speaker and Wi-Fi outlet would normally run you $75, with today’s offer being the second lowest we’ve tracked and the best outside of Black Friday 2018. Whether you’re looking for a nice package to kick start your home’s voice-controlled lighting, or want to expand Alexa’s reach into the kitchen or bedroom, this bundle is a great option. The Echo Dot is a might capable smart home controller, and the bundled smart plug is ideal for controlling everything from lamps to coffee makers and more. Together the pair carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers. Head below for additional ways to bolster your smart home with Alexa.
Amazon also has its second generation Echo Plus bundled with a Philips Hue Dimmable White Smart LED Bulb for $119.99. That’s $30 off the usual price tag for the two items and comes within $10 of the all-time low from the holiday season. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 shoppers.
You’ll also be able to pair the second generation Echo Show with the same Philips Hue bulb for $189.99. Knocking $40 off the typical going. rate, this is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and comes within $10 of the Amazon low as well. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
All of today’s discounted smart home bundles are highly-rated and fantastic ways to expand the capabilities of your Alexa-enabled abodes.
Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle features:
- Includes Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Amazon Smart Plug – everything you need to start your smart home.
- Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.
- With Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug, you can add voice control to any outlet.
- Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice.
- With 4 far-field microphones, Alexa hears you from across the room. And with compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music.
