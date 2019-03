NeweggFlash is offering the TP-Link 802.11ac Modem and DOCSIS 3.0 Router combo for $64.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBJ43 at checkout. Regularly $110 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available right now. If you’re renting a modem and router from your Internet service provider, purchasing this modem can save you up to $120 per year. Plus, you’re getting an upgraded 802.11ac Wi-Fi modem to give you faster speeds throughout your house. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you have Gigabit or faster speeds, check out Amazon’s Gold Box with modems and more from $80 shipped right now.

TP-Link 802.11ac Modem & Router features: