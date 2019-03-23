The Dash Mini Rice Cooker has a retro appeal & a low price of $17 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon offers the Dash Mini Rice Cooker in Aqua for $16.98 Prime shipped. It’s the same price for Sam’s Club members, while it’s $30 at Boscov’s. Other colors are around $25 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this rice cooker. If you don’t want to fuss with making rice on the stove, but don’t need all of the bells-and-whistles of more sophisticated cookers on the market, this would be a great buy. You can also use this cooker to prepare soup, pasta, and even steamed vegetables. Included are a measuring cup, rice paddle, and removable pot. Rated 4/5 stars.
The design of the Dash Mini Rice Cooker has a nice retro appeal. If you want to build upon that aesthetic, you can also pick up the matching Electric Egg Cooker at $16. It can prepare up to six eggs at once.
Dash Mini Rice Cooker:
- Quick + easy: set it and forget it! Prep time is minutes (simply add water and your Uncooked rice, pasta, or veggies), and press the cook button. Your steamed meal (or side) is ready in less than 20 minutes, with less clean up
- Keep Warm function: updated with a keep Warm function and indicator light.
- The 200-watt Dash mini rice cooker is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty and includes a rice paddle, measuring cup, removable pot with PFOA-free nonstick coating, recipe book and recipe database access