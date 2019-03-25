Access over 750 on-demand PlayStation games w/ this rare PS Now deal: 1-yr. $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Now for $59.99 with free digital delivery. A year of Sony’s steaming game service regularly sells for $100, while individual months are $20. This is a solid $40 (or more) discount and a rare one at that. You can opt for a FREE 7-day trial to give it a shot first, but there’s no telling how long today’s deal will last. PS Now provides on-demand access to over 750 games across PS4, PS3 and PS2. You can stream directly to a PC or PS4. More details below.

However, you can now download hundreds of PS2 and PS4 games if you don’t trust the streaming side of things. You’ll also find Sony adding new games every month. Full lineup here.

While we are talking Sony, PlayStation is skipping E3 this year and will start its own Direct-like events known as State of Play. Here’s the new Alpine Green PS4 controller and March’s PS Plus freebies. While it was down at $43 recently, Amazon is charging $45 for 1 year of PlayStation Plus right now.

PlayStation Now: