PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles w/ Gran Turismo Sport are down to $354 ($420+ value)

- Mar. 25th 2019 3:05 pm ET

0

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with the Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition Steelbook Bundle for $354 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG60 at checkout. Regularly $400, PS4 Pro deals don’t come around all that often and today’s offer is $6 below our previous mention. Speaking of which, our last deal did not include the Gran Turismo Sport Steelbook Edition, which can still fetch as much as $20 or more at Amazon. Now’s as good a chance as any to upgrade your PlayStation setup with 4K/HDR support. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have some solid PlayStation deals live today. Amazon is charging $45 for 1 year of PlayStation Plus and just $60 for a year of PlayStation Now (Reg. $100). Here’s everything you to now about Sony’s new State of Play events and the new Alpine Green PS4 controller.

Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

  • 4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
  • More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
  • HDR Technology– With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors

