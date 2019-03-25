Amazon offers the Razer Orbweaver Chroma for the lowest it’s been in 2019: $100 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is offering the Razer Orbweaver Chroma for $99.99 shipped. That’s $16 under the going rate found at retailers like Newegg, up to $30 off what it typically fetches at Amazon, and is one of the best prices we have tracked. With Razer’s Orbweaver Chroma, you’ll be given 20 fully programmable mechanical keys. Additionally, you’ll have full customization of the 8-way directional thumb-pad, allowing you to take your gaming to the next level. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Apply today’s savings towards this $10 Gaming Mouse Pad to give your desk an upgraded look. Instead of a boring black design, this mouse pad features an extended world map that makes it much more unique than what most gaming setups tend to have.

Razer Orbweaver Chroma features: