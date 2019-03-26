Get Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked smartphone for $725 (Reg. $900)

- Mar. 26th 2019 6:42 pm ET

Get this deal
$900 $725
0

Never-MSRP (99.4% positive lifetime feedback from nearly 100,000 shoppers) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Factory Unlocked Dual SIM Android Smartphone for $724.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $900, it’s on sale for $850 right now at Best Buy and this is one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked on Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphone. With the Galaxy S10, you’ll get a nearly edge-to-edge display, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, optical zoom on the brand-new camera, and more. Plus, if 128GB of space isn’t enough, there’s a microSD slot to expand your storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. For those of your on iPhone wondering if it’s time to make a jump, we’ve got a handy review for you too.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up a Whitestone Dome tempered glass for your brand-new Galaxy S10. Though more expensive than other tempered glass, this option will adhere to your entire display giving you the best possible coverage.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly smartphone, check out Motorola’s Moto G6 for $200 shipped (Reg. $270). Though it doesn’t feature all of the specs that the latest S10 does like 8GB of RAM and the in-display fingerprint sensor, it’s a great low-cost alternative.

Galaxy S10 features:

  • GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible
  • North American Variant
  • 16MP/12MP/12MP Rear Triple-Camera Array
  • Ultra-Wide / Wide / 2x Telephoto Cameras
  • 10MP Wide-Angle 4K UHD Selfie Camera
  • Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU
  • 128GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM
  • 6.1″ QHD Dynamic AMOLED Display
  • PowerShare + In-Screen Fingerprint
  • Android 9.0 Pie + One UI

Get this deal
$900 $725

Guides

Samsung

Samsung
Android

Android
ebay daily

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide