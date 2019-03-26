Get Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked smartphone for $725 (Reg. $900)

Never-MSRP (99.4% positive lifetime feedback from nearly 100,000 shoppers) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Factory Unlocked Dual SIM Android Smartphone for $724.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $900, it’s on sale for $850 right now at Best Buy and this is one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked on Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphone. With the Galaxy S10, you’ll get a nearly edge-to-edge display, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, optical zoom on the brand-new camera, and more. Plus, if 128GB of space isn’t enough, there’s a microSD slot to expand your storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. For those of your on iPhone wondering if it’s time to make a jump, we’ve got a handy review for you too.

