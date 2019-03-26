Intel’s NUC 8 is an excellent home media server with 1TB of storage + 8GB of RAM: $402 (25% off)

- Mar. 26th 2019 12:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Intel NUC 8 2.2GHz Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM) for $402.26 shipped. Normally selling for $529 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low and is $37 less than our previous mention. Intel’s latest NUC is its most capable miniature computer yet, as this model sports 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It features Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports as well as two HDMI outputs. The NUC 8 is a highly-customizable PC that shines when used in your home theater or as a media server and more. Note: shipping times have slipped into next week. Having just been released at the end of 2018, reviews are still coming in, but previous generations are highly-rated.

Intel’s NUC 8 comes pre-configured with storage and memory. So if you’re looking for a more barebones alternative, the Intel NUC 6 Essential Kit at $128 may be a better fit. It lacks any built-in memory or storage, meaning you’ll have to supply your own hard drive and RAM. But if you already have the necessary components, it’s a more affordable way to get started.

Intel NUC 8 Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM) features:

  • 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8121U Dual-Core
  • 8GB of LPDDR4 2400 MHz RAM
  • 1TB Hard Drive with Intel Optane Support
  • AMD Radeon 540 Graphics
  • 2 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 2 x USB 2.0
  • Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5
  • 15W Thermal Design Power
  • Windows 10 Home

