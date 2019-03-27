Put your thoughts on paper w/ a 12-pack of AmazonBasics Permanent Markers: $2.50 (55% off)

Woot is offering the 12-pack of AmazonBasics Permanent Markers for $2.40 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $3 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by 37 cents. Whether you regularly need permanent markers or not, at such a low price, now is a perfect time to snatch up this deal and have plenty on hand. They feature a fine point that allows you to draw clean lines that’ll dry quickly. Rated 4/5 stars.

You’ll need somewhere to write notes on so grab some Post-it Notes for $6. With eight pads that each contain 90 sheets, you’ll have a total of 720 surfaces to jot things down on. These notes is super sticky, making it easier than ever to put them anywhere.

12-pack of AmazonBasics Permanent Markers features: