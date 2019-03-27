Chefman’s 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator is now up to $100 off at Amazon: $100 shipped

Chefman Direct (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Chefman Electric Food Dehydrator (RJ43-SQ-9) for $99.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200, it sells for closer to $150 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we can find and matching the Amazon all-time low. This is a nine-tray dehydrator that’s perfect for making jerky and fruit treats. It features a 19.5-hour timer with auto shut-off and temperature presets from 95 to 158 degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

With $50 or more in savings here, you’ll have more than enough to grab a dehydrator recipe book. The Dehydrator Bible with over 400 recipes goes for $19 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers.

Chefman Electric Food Dehydrator: