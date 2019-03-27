PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships see an extremely rare price drop to $40 today (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $42.99 shipped. But you can now use code PERFECT3 at checkout to drop the price down to $39.99. Regularly $60, this is a solid $20 discount and matching the Black Friday/holiday pricing from 2018. To see a $40 PS Plus deal outside of end-of-year holiday sales is extremely rare. Get this now if you’re interested or will want to extend a PS Plus membership at all over the next year. In case you’re not aware, PS Plus provides online multiplayer, major deals on PSN and access to the free game library, among other things. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking to upgrade to PS4 Pro, we have them bundled with Gran Turismo Sport at $354 ($420+ value) and here are all of today’s best PS4 game deals.

PlayStation Plus Memberships: