Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad $35, more

Juloocity (a Choetech-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code BL8HFWT4 at checkout. That takes $13 off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. With the latest AirPods now starting to arrive to buyers, this charging pad is great way to keep Apple’s wireless earbuds charged at the same time as your iPhone. It features two charging zones to simultaneously power two devices at once. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Breaking through the technical difficulties of the industry, take the lead in upgrading to 5 coils. Wireless charging pad built-in 5 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency. This wireless charger features two Qi-compatible charging mats, having the ability of charging two phones simultaneously at up to 18W output. Supports fast charging speed for both New iPhones and Samsung New models, or New AirPods and iPhone, thus enabling today’s fastest way to wirelessly charge your phone and other Qi-enabled devices.