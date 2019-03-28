Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad $35, more

Juloocity (a Choetech-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code BL8HFWT4 at checkout. That takes $13 off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. With the latest AirPods now starting to arrive to buyers, this charging pad is great way to keep Apple’s wireless earbuds charged at the same time as your iPhone. It features two charging zones to simultaneously power two devices at once. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

