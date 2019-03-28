DSW’s Raid the Warehouse Sale offers top brands including Cole Haan, adidas & more from $9

The DSW Raid the Warehouse Sale is live with up to 75% off top brands including Haan, Rockport, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and more. Prices are as marked. VIP Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Dolce Vita Cary Sandals and they are available for $40, which is 50% off the original rate. These sandals are great for spring and summer and I love their embellished details. The criss-cross design is very on-trend and this style is versatile to dress up or down. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rockport Wyat Oxford Shoes $70 (Orig. $150)
- Sturlini Galliei Penny Loafer $130 (Orig. $320)
- Cole Haan Flemming Penny Loafer $70 (Orig. $150)
- Aston Grey Biressa Boot $70 (Orig. $275)
- Ralph Lauren 2-Pack Striped Socks $9 (Orig. $18)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dolce Vita Cary Sandal $40 (Orig. $80)
- Dolce Vita Aleeya Sandal $90 (Orig. $140)
- adidas Advantage Sneaker $40 (Orig. $65)
- Dolce Vita Shayla Espadrille Sandal $70 (Orig. $130)
- Steve Madden Mattis Mule $50 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Merrell cuts an extra 20% off all sale styles with prices from $48, today only https://t.co/bEbeSdVie7 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/XYzXrg7dbt
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 28, 2019