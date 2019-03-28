LG’s MiniBeam Projector has a built-in battery, wireless connectivity, more: $300 (Reg. $400)

Today

Amazon offers the LG PH550 MiniBeam 720p Projector for $299.99 shipped in-cart. Also at Best Buy and eBay. That’s good for $100 (or more) off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a portable projector, this option for LG might fit the bill. It supports 720p resolution and wireless connectivity with Android devices. The internal lamp is able to push 550 lumens worth of light, and overall you can count on up to 2.5 hours of use on a full charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save even further and go with Anker’s Nebula Prizm 2500 Lux Home Projector for a third of the price. You’ll miss out on the portable capabilities, but overall can still count on many of the same features. More details can be found right here.

LG PH550 MiniBeam Projector features:

Take your projections anywhere with this LG portable projector. It includes a built-in battery that lasts for up to 2.5 hours so that you can transport this projector with you, and the wireless connection lets you connect both Android and Apple devices to it. Powerful HD resolutions ensure this LG portable projector delivers all the detail you need.

