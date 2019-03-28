Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $5: Trine 2 Complete, Trials Rising, HoPiKo and many more

- Mar. 28th 2019 2:45 pm ET

0

While most of the best titles from our last eShop digital game sale roundup are still live, we are back again today with a new batch of price drops. Today’s deals are highlighted by some titles from the Trine franchise, Trials Rising and many more from $10 or less. Be sure to swing by today’s games roundup for the rest of our best game deals and down below for our top eShop picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

You might want to grab this $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45 with free digital delivery while you can and the NES Encyclopedia hardcover book is still down at $27 (Reg. $40).

Trine Enchanted Edition:

Trine Enchanted Edition is the origin story for the three unlikely heroes of Trine – Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief. Spellbound by the magical object Trine, the heroes must join forces to overcome obstacles and puzzles in a fully interactive physics-based world, battle the undead and their minions, and restore balance to the kingdom!

nintendo

nintendo
eShop

