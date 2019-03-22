Load your Switch up w/ some amazing indie games from $1: Jotun, Party Golf, Xenoraid, more

Nintendo has been fantastic with all of the indie (and not so indie) digital game deals as of late. It has provided Switch owners a collection of titles to keep them busy in between major releases with a steady stream of price drops every week. Yesterday it launched a stellar sale with titles like Firewatch, Moonlighter, INSIDE, Bloodstained and many more. But it is again back today with a series of new deals on some great little indies from just $1. Head below for all of our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $5 (Reg. $15)
- Party Golf $4 (Reg. $15)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Brawlout $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Room $6 (Reg. $10)
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Xenoraid $3 (Reg. $10)
- Squids Odyssey $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hyper Sentinel $1 (Reg. $12)
- The Mummy Demastered $13 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
Here’s a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45 with free digital delivery and the NES Encyclopedia hardcover book for just $27 (Reg. $40). Oh and, Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch!
Jotun: Valhalla Edition:
Jotun is a hand-drawn, action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla.
Explore vast regions of Norse Purgatory to find runes to unleash the jotun, giant Norse elementals. Fight them using only your massive two-handed axe, the blessings of the Gods and your skills!