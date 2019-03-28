Score a year of Office 365 Home for Mac/PC with a $50 Amazon Gift Card at $100 ($150 value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home on PC/Mac with a $50 Amazon Gift Card for $99.99 shipped. While we have seen it down at $80 without the gift card, Apple and Microsoft both charge $100. Today’s deal is the best we can find and as much as $50 in savings. This is a 12 month subscription for up to 6 users with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per person. It includes premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook for use on Mac, PC, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android). Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 170 Amazon customers. More details below.
Speaking of productivity apps, we also have Parallels Desktop from $68 (Reg. $80 and up), the Cubasis 2 music production suite for iPad at 50% off and the amazing Affinity Photo and Designer apps from $16. Head over to our Games/Apps Guide for even more.
12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home:
- 12-month subscription for up to 6 people
- 1TB OneDrive cloud storage per person
- Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook; plus, Publisher and Access for PC only. (*Features vary; visit aka.ms/onenote-office2019-faq)
- For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
- Collaborate on documents with others online
- Premium support via chat or phone with Microsoft experts