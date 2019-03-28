Sony’s DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers are at holiday pricing today: $37 shipped (Reg. $60)

Trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $36.99 shipped. Apply code PERFECT3 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $55 or so on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and very close to the best Black Friday deals we saw last year. This is your usual current generation DualShock 4 with the multi-touch pad, built-in speaker and stereo headset jack. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have some great storage deals for upgrading your PS4 right now and be sure to check out Angry Birds for PSVR. But whatever you do, make sure you go extend your PlayStation Plus subscription while it’s down at $40.

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: