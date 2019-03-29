Pier 1 Imports Spring Fling Sale takes 25% off all regular-priced items to refresh your home

- Mar. 29th 2019 3:13 pm ET

The Pier 1 Imports Spring Fling Sale takes 25% off regular-price items with code OFF25 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. One of our top picks from this sale is the Dobby Flatweave Tan Rug that is priced from $97 and originally was at least $130 for the smallest size available. This rug is versatile and can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s also UV resistant, so it will not fade from being outdoors and its tan coloring is great for everyday use. Find the rest of our top picks from Pier 1 below.

Our top picks from Pier 1 include:

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
