Smartphone Accessories: Anker’s Alexa-enabled 2-port USB Car Charger $35, more

- Mar. 29th 2019 10:38 am ET

Today only, Woot offers Anker’s Roav VIVA 2-port Car Charger with Alexa for $34.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This is a unique car charger with dual 2.4A USB ports, but it’s the built-in Alexa functionality that really shines. You can call up navigation, the news and much more when used in tandem with your smartphone. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Seamlessly integrate superior voice-control technologies and an ever-expanding library of 45,000+ Alexa skills into any vehicle. Give your car cutting-edge intelligence and capability. Bring Alexa wherever you go! Camping! On a date! On a second date! On a third date when the joke has worn too thin! And then use its integrated technology to stream “I Wanna Know What Love Is” from your phone for hours and hours after the inevitable breakup!

