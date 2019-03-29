Smartphone Accessories: Anker’s Alexa-enabled 2-port USB Car Charger $35, more

Today only, Woot offers Anker’s Roav VIVA 2-port Car Charger with Alexa for $34.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This is a unique car charger with dual 2.4A USB ports, but it’s the built-in Alexa functionality that really shines. You can call up navigation, the news and much more when used in tandem with your smartphone. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Roav SmartCharge Spectrum Lite 30W: $13.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code ROAVAF2L
- BESTEK Magnetic Smartphone Holder: $5.50 (Reg. up to $15) | BESTEK
- w/ code FORPRO60
- BC Master QC 3.0 Dual USB Port Car Charger: $3.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code IVVBVYHT
- Pick up this WeMo Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $39 ($70 value)
- The highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $21 (Reg. up to $35)
- Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey 3-Ft. MFi Lightning Cable: $3 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- w/ code JT3AXUFY
- Aukey Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code TJ4HDVH9
- Monoprice 3-Ft. MFi Lightning Cable : $6 (Reg. $8) | Monoprice
- w/ code USB20
- Manfrotto Mini Tripod: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s Zolo Truly Wireless Earbuds at $70 (Reg. $100)
- EPICKA Universal Travel Charger: $16 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code CDHUZFGO
- At $69, Fitbit’s Alta Fitness Tracker is an affordable way to monitor sleep
Seamlessly integrate superior voice-control technologies and an ever-expanding library of 45,000+ Alexa skills into any vehicle. Give your car cutting-edge intelligence and capability. Bring Alexa wherever you go! Camping! On a date! On a second date! On a third date when the joke has worn too thin! And then use its integrated technology to stream “I Wanna Know What Love Is” from your phone for hours and hours after the inevitable breakup!