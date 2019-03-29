Smartphone Accessories: Anker’s Alexa-enabled 2-port USB Car Charger $35, more

Today only, Woot offers Anker’s Roav VIVA 2-port Car Charger with Alexa for $34.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This is a unique car charger with dual 2.4A USB ports, but it’s the built-in Alexa functionality that really shines. You can call up navigation, the news and much more when used in tandem with your smartphone. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: