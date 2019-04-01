43-inch TCL Roku Smart 120Hz HDTV $170: Perfect for basement or spare bedroom

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the TCL 43S305 43-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV for $169.99 shipped. That’s $70 off retail and the first time we’ve seen it below $200 at Amazon. This 2017 model gets stellar 4.1/5 star reviews has some premium features including 120Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI (1 w/ ARC), 1 USB, RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio out. This is a fantastic option for that spare bedroom or basement, attic or summer house and Amazon offers expert wall mounting for $99 extra (DIY $28). If $170 is too rich for your blood, grab a smaller Insignia with FireTV for $30 less or a 720P 32 inch TCL Roku for $130.
TCL 43-inch Roku HDTV features:
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 38.3″ x 22.2″ x 2.9″, TV with stand: 38.3″ x 24.4″ x 7.5″
- Smart functionality offers access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
- 1080p Full HD resolution for a lifelike picture
- Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality
- 120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur
- Inputs: 3 HDMI (1 w/ ARC), 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out