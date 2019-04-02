Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $55 (Up to 46% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers up to 46% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware. Deals start at $54.99 with free shipping for all. Leading the way is Cuisinart’s 7-quart Cast Iron Casserole Dish for $69.99. That’s down at least $20 from the regular price and a match of our previous mention. These dishes are made from cast iron and feature “superior heat retention and even heat distribution.” Available in various colors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Another standout offer is the 12-inch Chicken Fryer at $69.99. That’s as much as $50 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It’s ideal for frying various meats, including chicken, and comes in various colors as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Cuisinart Casserole Dishes feature: