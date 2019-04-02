This tankless hot water heater is perfect for camping trips at $90 (Reg. $110+)

Walmart offers the Eccotemp L5 Portable Outdoor Tankless Water Heater for $89.99 shipped. Regularly up to around a bloated $200 at wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club, Home Depot normally has it for $110 (though it’s on sale for $100 there right now) and this is one of the best prices available. If you’re planning any camping trips this summer, or just want to go tankless at home, this hot water heater is a great option. It offers 20~80 PSI and weighs only 13.8 pounds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re enjoying the great outdoors with this tankless hot water heater, be sure to have a portable shower tent as well. This model is only $37 shipped at Amazon and will offer you privacy while you get clean.

Eccotemp Tankless Water Heater features: