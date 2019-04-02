This tankless hot water heater is perfect for camping trips at $90 (Reg. $110+)

Walmart offers the Eccotemp L5 Portable Outdoor Tankless Water Heater for $89.99 shipped. Regularly up to around a bloated $200 at wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club, Home Depot normally has it for $110 (though it’s on sale for $100 there right now) and this is one of the best prices available. If you’re planning any camping trips this summer, or just want to go tankless at home, this hot water heater is a great option. It offers 20~80 PSI and weighs only 13.8 pounds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’re enjoying the great outdoors with this tankless hot water heater, be sure to have a portable shower tent as well. This model is only $37 shipped at Amazon and will offer you privacy while you get clean.
Eccotemp Tankless Water Heater features:
The Eccotemp L5 Portable Tankless Water Heater is the original and best-selling portable water heater on the market today. You get instant, endless hot water wherever you are. The Eccotemp L5 Portable Tankless Water Heater is perfect for campsites, cabins or simply around the house. Wash your car, wash your boat, take a hot shower, or even wash your horse. You can add the Eccotemp L5 Portable Water Heater to a pressure washer for an even better cleaning. This model includes an electronic ignition powered by 2 “D” cell batteries making it great for off grid or other areas where electricity is not readily available. The ideal operating range for the Eccotemp L5 Portable Tankless Water Heater is 20~80 PSI. The system also works great on modified water systems such as a 12-volt pump.