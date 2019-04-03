Sperry Outlet’s Spring Sale offers prices from $30 + free shipping: sneakers, boat shoes, more

Sperry Outlet is offering spring sneakers and boat shoes starting at $30. Prices are as marked. As always, free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Sojour Slip-On Salt Washed Sneakers are must-have because they’re versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe. These sneakers are on sale for $48, which is down from the original rate of $70. Their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly and their cushioned footbed promotes comfort. A similar option for women is the Pier View Slub Sneakers that are also on sale for $41. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Cutter CVO Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- Sojourn Slip On Salt Washed Sneaker $48 (Orig. $70)
- Convoy Slip On Boat Shoe $62 (Orig. $90)
- Leeward Nubuck Boat Shoe $71 (Orig. $95)
- Authentic Original Daytona Boat Shoe $69 (Orig. $100)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Pier View Slub Sneaker $41 (Orig. $55)
- Angelfish Confetti Boat Shoe $67 (Orig. $90)
- Angelfish Open Mesh Boat Shoe $80 (Orig. $90)
- Parrotfish Sandal $40 (Orig. $50)
- Aloha Pool Slide Sandal $30 (Orig. $40)
