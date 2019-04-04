Grab 2 Nintendo Joy-Con Wheels for your Switch at $11.50 and take Mario Kart to a new level (Reg. $15)

Amazon offers a two-pack of Nintendo Joy-Con Wheel Accessories in White for $11.42 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $15 at other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, that’s good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $0.50 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Picking up these accessories is a must for fans of Mario Kart, as they allow you to master the various courses with the Joy-Con’s motion controls. The steering wheel design is sure add a little more fun into the mix as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 925 shoppers.

If you’re looking for an even more unique way to take your Mario-Karting to the next level, you can pair Nintendo Labo with the game for a realistic, cardboard-based experience.

Nintendo Joy-Con Wheel features:

Share the fun with this set of Nintendo Joy-Con wheels. They transform your Nintendo Switch’s detachable controllers into realistic steering wheels, making your favorite racing games more comfortable and authentic. The fitted design and position indicators of this set of Nintendo Joy-Con wheels makes installing and removing controllers fast and simple.