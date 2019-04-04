The Sun Joe GO ANYWHERE Electric Pressure Washer rolls to an all-time low of $119 (Reg. $175)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe GO ANYWHERE Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3200) for $119 shipped. That’s $56 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With 2030 PSI and the capability to spray 1.76 gallons per minute, you’ll be able to bid dirty exteriors adieu. It comes with five quick connect spray tips that allow you to knock out light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Unlike many other pressure washers, this option rolls with you, helping you keep your momentum and clean faster. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you can live with less power, have a look at the Sun Joe’s smaller offering at $83. At about a third less, you’ll only forfeit about 25% of the pressure. It’s cord is 35 feet, allowing you to get a fair amount does without needing to break and plug in elsewhere.

Sun Joe GO ANYWHERE Washer features:

Ideal for a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks – the patio, porch, deck, fence, garage, car, boat, siding, driveway, windows and more!

360, easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability!

5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy-duty cleaning tasks

TSS (Total Stop System) – automatically switches off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life