Guitar accessories/recording gear from $4: tuner pedal, picks, stands, cables, more

- Apr. 5th 2019 3:16 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Korg Pitchblack Advance Tuner Pedal for $59.99 shipped. Matched at Musician’s Friend. Regularly up to $80 or more at Amazon, Sweetwater and B&H, today’s deal is at the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. As opposed to your typical guitar tuner, this model comes in the form of a pedal so you can easily implement it into your existing rig. Features include true bypass, four meter display modes, DC output for providing parallel power to other devices and up to 60 hours of battery life. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% off the Amazon reviewers. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s guitar accessory/recording deals.

On top of some notable guitar deals right here, we have also spotted a nice selection of accessories for musician’s and home studios down below.

More Guitar/Recording Deals:

Korg Pitchblack Advance Tuner Pedal:

  • Cutting-edge design, with a superbly visible display
  • Ultra-high tuning accuracy of +/- 0.1 cents
  • Four meter display modes; True bypass
  • DC out allows parallel connection for powering other pedals
  • Completely eliminates unwanted noise; Up to 60 hours of battery life!

