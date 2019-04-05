Level up your game with this $36 HyperX Pulsefire FPS Mouse & Mousepad Combo (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse & Mousepad Combo for $35.78 shipped. Normally purchasing both the mouse and mousepad would run you $50, with today’s deal taking $14 off the price tag and dropping the price to within $3 of the all-time low. If you’re still relying on an aging mouse to help you click your way to victory, then this HyperX bundle is sure to level up your game. It includes the Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse with six configurable buttons and more alongside a medium-sized cloth mousepad. Both gaming peripherals are highly-rated, carrying a 4.4+ star rating from over 580 combined shoppers.

Looking for other ways to improve your gaming experience? Razer’s THX-Certified Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset drops to Amazon low at $75 (25% off). Plus, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more deals.

And for a look at how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave, dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Combo features:

Pulse fire FPS : Precise optical sensor w/4 preset DPI settings and LED indicator

Pulse fire FPS: 6 ultra responsive buttons

Pulse fire FPS: Premium Omron switches

Fury S: Seamless anti-Fray Stitching

Fury S: Densely woven and textured surface for optimal precision