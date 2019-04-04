Razer’s THX-Certified Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset drops to Amazon low at $75 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset in Green for $74.99 shipped. Also available in Black for $2 more. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at retailers like Best Buy and Razer direct and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Razer’s Kraken headset upgrades your gaming experience with THX Spatial Audio, custom-tuned 50MM drivers and more. The headset also pairs with a remote that allows you to adjust everything from volume to bass control, in-game chat, microphone settings and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

You can save a few bucks and opt for CORSAIR’s VOID Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset, which is on sale for $70 shipped ($30 off).

And for a look at how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave, dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15.

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset features:

Give orders to teammates during intense matchups with this Razer Kraken gaming headset. Its custom-tuned 50mm drivers provide a wide soundscape, so you can hear subtle footsteps approaching and shattering explosions, and the gel-infused ear cups provide natural cooling to keep you comfortable. This Razer Kraken gaming headset lets you adjust the game/chat balance for a customizable experience.

