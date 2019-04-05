Intex’s inflatable pull-out bed is also a sofa for extra guests at $37 shipped (Reg. $45+)

Amazon is offering the Queen-sized Intex Pull-out Sofa Inflatable Bed for $36.89 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly up to $70, it’s gone for around $45 at Amazon recently and this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since early 2018. If you plan on having company this summer, you’ll be able to seat more people and sleep them at the same time. This sofa pulls out into a queen-sized bed, offering enough room to sleep multiple guests. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget to pick up and Electric Air Pump for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. This will make inflating your new couch & bed simple and easy.
Intex Pull-out Sofa Inflatable Bed features:
- Location, temperature, and humidity will affect the firmness of the airbed. Airbeds will need to be occasionally re-inflated (topped off) to maintain desired firmness when used for more than a few days as vinyl tends to relax over time
- Measurements will vary based on the way in which the customer inflates the airbed. Airbeds are measured from the widest point including the beams (bulges) on the side and off the tallest point from the floor including built-in pillows if applicable
- 2 quick inflation and deflation valves.comfortable backrest and armrest
- Will seat and sleep two people folds compactly for storage
- Upon deflating, pull-out sofa folds compactly for storage or travel