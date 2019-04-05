Intex’s inflatable pull-out bed is also a sofa for extra guests at $37 shipped (Reg. $45+)

Amazon is offering the Queen-sized Intex Pull-out Sofa Inflatable Bed for $36.89 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly up to $70, it’s gone for around $45 at Amazon recently and this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since early 2018. If you plan on having company this summer, you’ll be able to seat more people and sleep them at the same time. This sofa pulls out into a queen-sized bed, offering enough room to sleep multiple guests. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Don’t forget to pick up and Electric Air Pump for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. This will make inflating your new couch & bed simple and easy.

Intex Pull-out Sofa Inflatable Bed features: