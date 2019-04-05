Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock falls to one of its lowest prices in years at $95 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock for $94.99 shipped. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a 21% discount and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen in years. The Philips Wake-Up Light doubles as an alarm and a way to ease yourself to sleep at night thanks to sunrise simulation and a fading sunset lighting. If you’re sick of being greeted by an annoying alarm to start each day, this is a more pleasant alternative that features 20 different brightness settings. Over 530 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If the sunset simulation isn’t a must, then consider saving some of your hard-earned cash by picking up the $42.50 Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock instead. It still has the sunrise emulation, so you’ll be able to wake up with light just the same as the more expensive model.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock features:

  • Light therapy lamp and sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well- being
  • Only Philips wake-up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. To set the clock time, choose between a 12-hour and a 24-hour clock and then adjust the time.
  • Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset with 20 brightness settings. Wake-up light with sunrise simulation wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and choice of 3 calming wake-up sounds.
  • FM radio and a tap-to-snooze alarm clock. Use the light therapy lamp as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.

