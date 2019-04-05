Build world-famous skyscrapers and run the city in Project Highrise for iPad: $2 (Reg. $4)

In Project Highrise, you play as both an architect and a developer building world-famous skyscrapers. The iPad version is regularly $4 but is now on sale for $1.99. The last time we saw it down this low was during the holiday season last year, and today’s deal is matching the all-time low. This skyscraper sim has several difficulty levels and a “campaign mode that tests your skill at building a successful highrise in challenging scenarios.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 gamers. More details below.
Project Highrise:
Unleash your inner architect as the PC mega-hit arrives on iPad! Playing as both architect and developer, your job is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city. Manage every aspect of your building from construction through to keeping your tenants happy. Success is entirely in your hands. Will you create an exclusive office highrise that attracts business leaders from around the world? Will you construct luxury apartments in the sky, penthouses for the elite and playgrounds for the famous? The choice is yours.