Learn Spanish with MosaLingua on iOS & Android while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)

Prepping for a trip overseas or just want to brush up on your Spanish? Well, you’re in luck because the Learn Spanish – MosaLingua app for iOS is now FREE. The regularly $5 app last went free back during the Black Friday deal season in 2018. And it tends to only drop this low for a few days, so jump on this one while you can. Android users are also in luck with this one as it is currently FREE on Google Play as well. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 5,000 users. More details below.

iOS Universal: Learn Spanish – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

Android: Learn Spanish – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

MosaLingua was designed by a Spanish professor and a team of polyglots who actually use MosaLingua on a daily basis.

Did you know that you can get by just fine on vacation knowing less than 500 carefully-chosen words? Spending just 5 minutes per day for two months will allow you to memorize 600 words and key phrases!

Learn the essential 20% that will apply 80% of the time. Afterwards you can choose an area of focus that is relevant for you (travel, sports, business, technology…).