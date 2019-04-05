Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 2.4A USB Charging Port $26, more

- Apr. 5th 2019 10:21 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 410,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 2.4A USB Charging Port for $25.99 shipped when code D9LZHF2J has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 35% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Not only does this desk lamp supply up to 550 lumens of light to your desk, it also touts a built-in 2.4A USB charging port. It’s made of an aluminum alloy and features five different lighting modes. Over 1,285 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Imagine a sturdy aluminum alloy build. Shave it of all the frills until you get a sleek and minimalistic design with no buttons to speak of. Add a touch sensitive panel control and a USB port equipped with the iSmart technology for safer and faster charging. Done. You get what we do best at TaoTronics: a jaw dropping LED lamp that perfectly combines style and the latest technology.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
TaoTronics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go