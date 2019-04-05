Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 2.4A USB Charging Port $26, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 410,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 2.4A USB Charging Port for $25.99 shipped when code D9LZHF2J has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 35% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Not only does this desk lamp supply up to 550 lumens of light to your desk, it also touts a built-in 2.4A USB charging port. It’s made of an aluminum alloy and features five different lighting modes. Over 1,285 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

