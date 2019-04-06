Add Sharp’s gorgeous 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV to your space for $330 (Reg. up to $450)

Best Buy is offering the Sharp 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV (55LBU591U) for $329.99 shipped. That’s up to $120 off and is the second best price we have tracked. If you’re getting a smart TV, it’s probably best to get one based on a popular OS like Roku. Going this route ensures that updates will be rolled out regularly, bringing new features to your home without the need to cough up more cash. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you prefer the Amazon ecosystem? I sure do. Having recently equipped all my displays with Fire TV Stick 4Ks, I now can fire up Alexa directly from the remote in my hand. Opt for the Insignia 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV at $330 to trade Roku for Fire TV and keep things consistent across your Alexa-powered home. Inputs include three HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, and several more.

Sharp 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV features: