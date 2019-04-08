Audio Damage music manipulation iOS apps from $1: Discord4, Replicant 2, much more

Audio Damage is one of our favorite boutique audio manipulation software makers out there. Its Replicant and Discord plug-ins have been a staple in my personal Mac FX library for years. Alongside the 25% off Spring Sale on Mac plugs, it has also dropped the price on nearly all of its iOS gear. While they’re at not the lowest prices we have ever tracked, many of its best FX are now on sale via the App Store for the first time this year. That includes both of the aforementioned harmonizer and reorganization FX along with several others. Head below for some top picks.

While we are talking music gear, we also have loads of guitar accessories/recording gear from $4 right now. You’ll find everything from audio interfaces and microphones to guitar cables and other accessories. Not to mention this gorgeous gold dust Gretsch Streamliner Electric Guitar is down at $320 (Reg. $550+).

iOS Universal: Discord4: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Replicant 2: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dubstation 2: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Axon 2: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Phosphor 2: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: RatshackReverb3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eos 2: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Audio Damage Studio Bundle: $14 (Reg. $17)

Plus even more…

One of the original buffer effects, and still one of the best, Replicant is essentially a randomized looper/buffer reverse, with a randomized stutter effect inside the loop. From a simple delay or panning effect, on up to massive random “instant Autechre” beat mangling, Replicant is a capable plugin well in line with today’s electronic music styles. Stuttering buffers and filter drops are easy to program, and the comprehensive randomization features give it a mind of its own, if so desired. If you’re looking to add some chance to your production, you’ve come to the right place!

