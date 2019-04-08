This gorgeous gold dust Gretsch Streamliner Electric Guitar is down at $320 today (Reg. $550+)

Adorama is offering the Gretsch Streamliner G2420T Hollow Body Single Cut Electric Guitar (Gold Dust) for $319.99 shipped. This model was originally $749 and still goes for as much direct from Gretsch. It sells for $549.99 at Musician’s Friend and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we still have the G2655T Streamliner down at $300 in Walnut Stain, today’s model has a next generation Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece. It also has black purfling, Rosewood finger board, a Broad’Tron humbucker and a 3-position pickup toggle. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
While this one includes a lifetime warranty from Gretsch, it doesn’t include a case. Today’s deal will leave you with enough cash for a Gretsch G2420T Streamliner Hollow Body Electric Guitar Case at $120. If you go for a third-party hard case, make sure the dimensions will work with the Streamliner shape. Consider a stand to show off your gorgeous new Gretsch too. The ChromaCast goes for $13 and this double Gator sells for $25 Prime shipped. We also have loads of guitar accessories/recording gear from $4 today.
Gretsch Streamliner G2420T Electric Guitar:
The G2420T Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby is designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm. A commanding guitar for powerful players, the G2420T’s modern sonics, updated electronics and authentically elegant style create the latest iteration of That Great Gretsch Sound.
