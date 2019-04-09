Keep this 45-pc. Precision Screwdriver Kit around the house for $7.50 (Over 30% off)

JACKYLED Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 45-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Toolkit for $7.47 Prime shipped when coupon code YMKPN6LM has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there and is within about 50 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This kit comes with 42 bits, tweezers, a screwdriver, and an extension. That’s plenty of gear to get most electronic repairs done. I own a similar kit and it’s come in handy for lots of household projects as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Having repaired countless iPhones and Macs in the past, I cannot recommend this $6 Black Stick bundle enough. They make it significantly easier to safely pry large and small devices apart. One end is pointed and the other is flat, providing you with a couple of options for when things become a bit tricky.

45-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Toolkit features:

45-IN-1 TOOL KIT: This 45-in-1 precise tool kit is a professional interchangeable precision bit tools for electronics, including a tweezer, a handle, and extension bar/rod and 42 screwdriver bit sets.

EXTENSION BAR: Rotatable and non-slip tough shaft ensures greater comfort and convenience. The length is 9.84inch when you put the extension bar into the handle. The end of the handle and extension bar have magnetic, effectively absorbing the screws without falling

