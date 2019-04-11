Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $30, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering God of War on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 below Best Buy and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. This deal is also matched at GameStop as well as Target, where you can make use of the current Buy One Get One at 50% off promo. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Sekiro, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ni no Kuni II and many more.
More game/console deals:
- BOGO 50% off Video Games | Target
- Incl. Sekiro, COD, many more…
- Overcooked $5.50 (Reg. $17) | Microsoft
- Owlboy $15 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Ni no Kuni II $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
