Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS TrueFree Bluetooth Earbuds $22.50 Prime shipped, more

- Apr. 11th 2019 10:26 am ET

SoundPEATS Audio via Amazon offers its TrueFree Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $22.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code Q9LBR5E3 at checkout. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. With 3.5 hours of music playback in a single charge, these truly wireless earbuds pair with a charging case to offer all-day listening. The in-ear design features interchangeable tips to fit a wide range of ears. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 345 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Gooloo 7.5W Wireless Charging Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code E7LCU3BM
  • Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
  • Mifo O5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $35 (Reg. $87) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code IHW3ZF4R 

SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds adopt Professional chipset and equipped with latest Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure excellent audio performance with fast, stable and efficient transmission. Enjoy listening to your favorite music with this perfect wireless companion.

The charging case weight only 28 grams, built for your convenience to carry the earbuds around and charge them anywhere, anytime. With 3.5 hours playtime per charge and 15 hours with the charge case, go out throughout the day without power shortage and enjoy your music.

