Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS TrueFree Bluetooth Earbuds $22.50 Prime shipped, more

SoundPEATS Audio via Amazon offers its TrueFree Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $22.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code Q9LBR5E3 at checkout. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. With 3.5 hours of music playback in a single charge, these truly wireless earbuds pair with a charging case to offer all-day listening. The in-ear design features interchangeable tips to fit a wide range of ears. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 345 shoppers.
More smartphone accessories:
- OLALA 10000mAh Portable Charger: $14 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ code 8LB6F5Z7
- Amazon discounted its Echo Show speaker + a free Hue bulb for $190 ($245 value), more
- Tribit XSport Fly Wireless Earphones: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code IHGWPFYP
- Arlo’s Baby Monitor packs HomeKit support, 1080p image quality and more at $170 (Save $30)
- International Travel Four-Port USB Adapter: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code LF7UB8R4
- Home Depot’s 1-day Ring sale includes deals on smart doorbell cams, floodlights and more
- 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code 62W9UYOB
- Score two TP-Link Smart Plugs and jump start your smart home for $22 (Reg. up to $35)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Gooloo 7.5W Wireless Charging Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code E7LCU3BM
- Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mifo O5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $35 (Reg. $87) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code IHW3ZF4R
SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds adopt Professional chipset and equipped with latest Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure excellent audio performance with fast, stable and efficient transmission. Enjoy listening to your favorite music with this perfect wireless companion.
The charging case weight only 28 grams, built for your convenience to carry the earbuds around and charge them anywhere, anytime. With 3.5 hours playtime per charge and 15 hours with the charge case, go out throughout the day without power shortage and enjoy your music.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!