Put the universe in your pocket, Solar Walk Planets Explorer for iOS now just $1 (Reg. $4)

Solar Walk Planets Explorer for iOS is a 3D model of our solar system that allows users to interact with “planets, satellites, moons, comets and other space objects.” The regularly $5 iOS version is getting a rare price drop down to just $1. While we have seen some sales over the last couple f years, this is the first time we have seen it down this low since way back in 2015. You can take virtual flights, try out 3D planetarium mode, and you can even travel through time to get a view of certain objects from the past. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

iOS Universal: Solar Walk – Planets Explorer: $1 (Reg. $5)

Solar Walk is an amazing 3D model of our solar system bringing the universe to the palm of your hand and allowing you to interact with planets, satellites, moons, comets and other space objects anytime and anywhere. Start your fascinating journey through the realms of space and learn more about the universe we live in!

