Team17 iOS titles from $1: Worms, Worms 2 Armageddon, Escapists 2, more

Worms 2: Armageddon for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. The regularly $5 game is now matching the lowest we have tracked since way back in 2016. We also only saw this one go on sale twice last year, so don’t expect another shot at this on sale for a while. The 4+ star rated title (from nearly 10,000 users) isn’t alone though; we have a stellar batch of Team17 titles on sale today including more Worms games and the Escapists. Head below for everything and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.

As we mentioned above, both Escapists titles are on sale today as well. This will be the very first notable price drop on the sequel as well. But we also have some great deals running on SHINE Journey Of Light as well as the gorgeous OK Golf at its lowest price in years.

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

Worms 2: Armageddon:

Grab your grenades and prepare for battle, as the worms are back, bigger and better than ever in Worms™2: Armageddon! The best-selling turn-based-strategy blast-a-thon is back on the App Store for iPhone and iPad with new weapons, brand new customization options and of course, more explosions! Get ready for the ultimate installment! With many games modes available, there is something for everyone. Battle against 3 other friends in high-octane multi-player action or take on the solo campaign in a bid to become the ultimate mercenary worm!

