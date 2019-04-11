OK Golf and its gorgeous diorama visuals hit the lowest price in years on iOS: $1 (Reg. $4)

OK Golf for iOS features gorgeous diorama-style visuals and all future courses are free after you make the initial purchase. Fortunately, that purchase will only ru you $1 today, which is down from the usual $4. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and the first time we have seen it down this low since 2017. Along with built-in multiplayer this one has 14 course and carries a 4+ star rating from over 800 users all-time. More details below.

This morning’s roundup is filled with notable iOS price drops including Million Onion Hotel, Worms3, Worms 2: Armageddon, Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout, Sheltered and more. We also still have some solid freebies like SHINE Journey Of Light, “HOOK” and Tiny Defense 2.

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 14 stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

