Xbox One X Division 2 Bundle w/ the Apex Legends Founders Pack now just $359 ($540 value)

BuyDig via Google Express is offering the 1TB Xbox One X Division 2 Console Bundle with the Apex Legends Founders Pack for $359 shipped. Use code CRYPRH at checkout. This bundle regularly fetches $500 at Microsoft, Amazon and elsewhere. The Apex Legends Founders Pack adds another $40 in value to the bundle for a total savings of up to $181. This is one of the best overall values we have tracked on Xbox One X this year. The Division 2 carries a solid 82/100 Metacritic score and still goes for nearly $50 at Amazon. Once again, this is a great way to upgrade to Xbox One X, especially if Ubisoft’s latest open-world third person shooter interests you and you plan on spending some time with Apex Legends. More details below.

It has been a busy week for Xbox deals. If you need some extra controllers, the official Microsoft option is starting from just $36 today. Or just grab a wired Amazon model for $25. The Microsoft Spring Sale is now live with up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games and new Game Pass subscribers can jump in for 3 months at just $1 right now. Hit up this morning’s roundup for even more.

The Fate of the Free World is on the Line Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. A Robust and Thrilling Campaign Washington DC is on the brink of collapse. Lawlessness and instability threaten our society, and rumors of a coup in the Capitol are only amplifying the chaos. All active Division agents are desperately needed to save the city before it’s too late. All New Progression System Best-in-class Endgame and Post Launch The Division 2 is built with an “endgame-first” mentality, ensuring players always have access to fresh, unique, and diverse activities long after completing the main campaign.