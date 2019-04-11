Microsoft is offering new subscribers 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1 today (Reg. $30)

Microsoft is offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. Regularly $30, clearly this is a solid deal and a great way to give the on-demand gaming service a shot for the first time. This deal is only available for new subscribers. The details on the promo mention it won’t start until midnight (tonight), however, some customers are already seeing it live right now. But either way, check back tonight/tomorrow morning if needs be. Game Pass provides subscribers with unlimited access to over 100 new and old Xbox games on current gen hardware. Head below for more details.

For existing subscribers looking for an extension, Amazon is offering 6 months of Game Pass right now at 50% off. Add a 3-month subscription to your cart for $30 and an additional 3 month code will be added.

We also have Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle at up to $165 off and the PDP Talon for Xbox One at $15 Prime shipped (25% off).

Xbox Game Pass:

Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low monthly price. Play new games like Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2, as well as Forza Horizon 4 and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters, to critically-acclaimed indie titles. Discover and download titles you’ve always wanted to play or revisit favorites that you’ve been missing. Games are selected for high ratings and fun, and if you love an Xbox One game currently in the existing catalog and want to own it

